There was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Clinton Highway and Wallwood Road on Thursday night, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

The crash occurred when a silver 2000 Buick turned left from northbound Clinton Highway into the path of a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to strike the passenger side of the Buick, according to KPD officials.

31-year-old Travis Walker, the motorcycle driver, and 59-year-old James West, a passenger in the Buick, had what were believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were both transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KPD officials said.

51-year-old Sandra Thompson, the driver of the Buick, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation. KPD officials said Thompson faces charges with driving on a revoked driver's license, no proof of insurance and failure to yield the right of way.

West had a warrant on file for failure to appear in Cheatham County, KPD officials said.

