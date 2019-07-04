Two suspects face drug charges and could be charged with carjacking after Knoxville Police officers arrested them in West Knoxville Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to Whedbee Drive at Sanderson Road just after 5 p.m. to recover a stolen vehicle. KPD said the vehicle was taken during an armed carjacking in South Knoxville on Thursday.

Officers said when they got there, two suspects ran away. One suspect surrendered at Carnation Drive, and the other suspect continued to run away, KPD said.

Officers said they released K9 Nash, who bit the second suspect. He was then taken into custody.

KPD said it cannot release the suspects' names because investigators are still looking into the original carjacking case.

The two suspects have been charged with possession of heroin for resale in a school zone, according to KPD. The suspect who continued to run away until the K9 bit him will be charged with evading arrest.

KPD said possible carjacking charges are pending as the investigation continues.

