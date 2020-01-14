SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after authorities said shots were fired at the Days in Inn in Sevierville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, members of the KCSO Special Investigations Unit were at the hotel on an investigation into a burglary and stolen vehicle.

Just after 1 p.m., as the officers approached the door of the room where the suspects were believed to be staying, the suspects fired shots through the door at the officers.

None of the officers were hit, and they did not return fire, according to KCSO.

The two suspects, who have not been named, were taken into custody after a short stand-off.

The motel is located on Hwy. 66 in Sevierville, not far from the I-40 exit 407.