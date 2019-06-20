KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A man and woman were both wounded after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a news release from the Knoxville Police Department said Thursday.

KPD responded to the incident at about 1:10 a.m. after receiving a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Both people were taken to UT Medical Center and had wounds that were not life-threatening, the release said.

KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can leave tips anonymously.