JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn (WCYB)-- A two-year-old is fighting for her life, after being hit in the head by a stray bullet in Johnson County.

On Friday, March 15, Ariel Salices was in the backyard playing with her brother when a bullet hit her in the head, WCYB reports.

Her mother Christina Salices said she fell off the slide, walked to the porch, and then collapsed.

Christina Salices

Ariel was taken to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, where doctors determined she was shot in the head.

The bullet severed an artery, causing Ariel to have a stroke. She is now in stable condition.

Christina Salices

Christina said they are fighting for gun safety.

"You go to work, your kids are fine, they're at home playing outside in your own yard," she said. "We moved away from the city to get away from something like this...we lived in a rural area and this happened. So it can happen to anyone, anywhere, to anybody."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the incident is under investigation.

Right now, it is unknown where the bullet came from, or who did the shooting.

A Go-Fund-Me page was made from the family. Click here.