TWRA: 1 dead, 1 injured after boats collide on Douglas Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after two boats crashed into each other on Douglas Lake Saturday morning, according to TWRA.

TWRA said at around 9:30 a.m., the boats - one of which was participating in a bass tournament - collided near Anchor Down RV Resort. Officials said two people were on each boat.