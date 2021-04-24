TWRA: 1 dead, 1 injured after boats collide on Douglas Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after two boats crashed into each other on Douglas Lake Saturday morning, according to TWRA.
TWRA said at around 9:30 a.m., the boats - one of which was participating in a bass tournament - collided near Anchor Down RV Resort. Officials said two people were on each boat.
According to TWRA, one person of one of the boats died and the other person in that boat was taken to UT Medical Center for serious injuries. Both people of the other boat were not injured.