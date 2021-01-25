TWRA investigates multiple ATV accidents over the weekend

TWRA strongly encourages all ATV riders to wear a helmet and safety belt if equipped.

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — TWRA Wildlife officers are investigating a pair of ATV accidents that happened on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area over the weekend.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., TWRA wildlife officers said they were conducting off-highway vehicle enforcement of the Flatwoods Road area of NCWMA.

They were flagged down by an ATV rider who informed them of a nearby ATV accident.

The officers responded to the scene where a side-by-side ATV with two occupants onboard hit a tree, seriously injuring the operator.

The second occupant was uninjured.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet, however both were wearing safety belts.

The officers provided first aid to the injured operator and coordinated with local EMS and Rescue Squad to transport the victim to a nearby landing zone.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Officers believe alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

While officers were interviewing the victim at the hospital, they learned of a separate ATV accident on NCWMA, where the operator of another side-by-side ATV was seriously injured and airlifted to UT Medical Center.

The officers continued the investigations of both incidents while at the hospital with both injured parties.