UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — 11:30 a.m.: A woman was taken to UT Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening after a boat caught on fire at Lakeside Campground on Norris Lake on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses on the scene told 10News crews that the fire happened while a man and woman were trying to launch a boat. The man was in a truck at the time while the woman was in the boat.

After the boat caught fire, the woman somehow ended up in the water, witnesses said. The man then got her out of the water and took her to UT Medical Center in his own vehicle for treatment.

Vickie Higgins and Elizabeth Brewer

A woman in the boat was burned during the fire Tuesday morning and will be receiving medical attention, Cameron said.

In a separate tweet, TWRA said the fire happened at 9:30 a.m. at Lakeside Campground and that the woman was taken to UT Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

