JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A North Carolina man drowned on Douglas Lake near the Nina access area Friday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

A man, about 50 years old from Asheville, and a woman, from Canton, were swimming from a pontoon boat in Nina Creek around 12 p.m. when the man went under and didn't resurface, according to Matt Cameron with Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

TWRA said the pair was trying to get their service dog to come back to them when a breeze drifted the boat away while they were in the water. The man, who wasn't wearing a life jacket, began to struggle and the woman said she went back to get him but he went under.

"Jefferson County Rescue Squad is on the scene undergoing a recovery effort and Hamblen County Rescue will be sending a team over," Cameron said.

Multiple agencies responded to a drowning on Douglas Lake Friday.

There are two TWRA patrol boats, one sheriff's boat, and roughly six squad boats on the water helping with the recovery efforts.

Deputies and officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Rescue Squad, and EMS were on scene.

This is a developing story. 10News is working to get more information.