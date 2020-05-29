TWRA video shows mama bear nursing her cubs on side of road near Gatlinburg

Wildlife experts say this is the time of year that bears are on the hunt for food, especially mama bears with their cubs.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As every mom on the road knows, sometimes you just have to make a pit stop to feed your kids... even if it's on the side of the road.

That's just what happened for a mama bear and her three cubs near Gatlinburg, Tennessee earlier this week.

When you're on the road and the kids are hungry, you feed 'em! Richard Watts of Gatlinburg sent this amazing video of a sow black bear nursing her three cubs along the roadway in the Cobbly Knob area near Cocke Co. This is a great example of a wild, un-habituated bear naturally feeding her young away from the heavily populated and more visited areas of Gatlinburg. #tnwildlife #bearwise #garbagekillsbears Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Wildlife experts say this is the time of year that bears are on the hunt for food, especially mama bears with their cubs.

Some younger bears are also wandering the woods, learning the lay of the land and looking for food, too.