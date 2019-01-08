TENNESSEE, USA — After a boat capsized with two fishermen on board below Fort Loudoun Dam this week, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning other boaters of just how treacherous spillways can be.

The agency posted a video from its boating education course to show the dangers.

It also said to wear a lifejacket at all times.

In the video, you can see the boat, with a dummy inside, float down the dam and get pummeled by waves.

According to the TWRA, two men were fishing below the dam Monday when their boat overturned by water flowing from a spill gate. One of the boater's daughters said their boat stalled and they were yelling for help, but other boaters could not get close enough before their boat went under.

Both men were wearing life jackets when they were ejected into the rough water, but only one man came up still wearing it, according to local fishing guides Verge 'Bucky' Motz and Steve Duncan. The two witnessed the accident and rescued them from the water.