Unemployment rates increased in all TN counties during December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Unemployment increased in each of Tennessee’s counties during December 2020, according to the latest data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

According to a report, there were six counties with an unemployment rate of less than 5% in December, 88 counties had rates greater than or equal to 5%, and one county had a rate higher than 10%.

Williamson County recorded December’s lowest unemployment rate. The rate did increase 0.9 of a percentage point during the month to 4.2%. One year ago, the jobless rate was 2.1%.

Lake County had the state’s highest unemployment rate for the month. At 10.6%, the county’s rate increased by 2.5 percentage points in December. The new rate is 5.5 percentage points higher than it was in December 2019.

Statewide, unemployment increased in December. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for December came in at 6.4%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points from November’s revised rate of 5.2%