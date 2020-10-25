Union Co. Sheriff's Office finds 62-year-old woman

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:
Within 30 minutes of issuing the missing person alert, the Union County Sheriff's Office said Rena Begley was found safely.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding 62-year-old Rena Begley.
The sheriff's office said Begley was last seen at around 10 p.m. Saturday in the Sharps Chapel community.
Begley was driving a 2016 white Dodge pickup truck with the license plate V67-36U, according to the sheriff's office.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said it is believed that Begley was involved in some type of car accident.
If anyone sees Rena, you are asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Dispatch at 865-992-4062.