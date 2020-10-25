Union Co. Sheriff's Office finds 62-year-old woman

The sheriff's office said Begley was last seen at around 10 p.m. Saturday in the Sharps Chapel community.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:

Within 30 minutes of issuing the missing person alert, the Union County Sheriff's Office said Rena Begley was found safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding 62-year-old Rena Begley.

The sheriff's office said Begley was last seen at around 10 p.m. Saturday in the Sharps Chapel community.

Begley was driving a 2016 white Dodge pickup truck with the license plate V67-36U, according to the sheriff's office.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said it is believed that Begley was involved in some type of car accident.