A Union County woman after a tree fell on a camper died Tuesday night, according to the Paulette Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded just after 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Jerry Hollow Road in Andersonville.

They found the woman dead underneath the tree.

Officials were still working to identify the woman overnight and have not released her name.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this as we get more information.