KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — United Campus Workers held a rally at the University of Tennessee's HSS Plaza Friday called “Confirmation Denied: Who Are We?”.

UCW wants to call for the administration and state legislators to act in support of marginalized students and employees and to recognize UT is home to ALL Vols.

The group said it was holding the rally "after recent failures by UT administrators and state leaders in the wake of incidents of hate speech to affirm the belonging of people of color, non-Christians, LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalized groups."

"UCW collectively stands together with student organizations, such as the Black Student Union, the Latin American Student Organization, the Muslim Student Alliance, Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee, and the Women’s Coordinating Council, among others," the release said.