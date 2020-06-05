KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee System announced on Wednesday that it will plan to welcome students back to each of its campuses this fall.



“We are planning for a safe return to campuses in the fall and will do everything possible to protect the health of our students, faculty and staff,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “We will continually monitor the local and state health data and policies and be prepared to adjust and communicate our plans when needed.”



The UT System created a systemwide task force in April to advise on policies and procedures that would prioritize the safety and wellbeing of UT’s students, faculty and staff.

In a statement, UT said each of their five campuses created a local task force which aims to look at the specific needs of their campus communities.

These tasks forces will analyze various scenarios, identify needs, and recommend guidelines and actions.



The UT System announced the transition of in-person spring classes to an online platform on March 11. The university said that grew UT’s online semester credit hours from less than 60,000 on March 1 to more than 567,000 by March 23.



The UT System has a comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID-19 which you can read here: tennessee.edu/coronavirus/.









