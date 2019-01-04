KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Updated Story (4/2/19): A 72-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-40 W on Monday near the ramp to West Hills, a news release from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Douglas Wright, a Knoxville resident, was driving a Nissan Leaf west on I-40 near the ramp to Papermill Dr. when he was involved in a traffic accident with a semi-truck, the release said. Wright continued on I-40 after the accident, and then hit a light pole on the south side of the interstate near the exit ramp to West Hills.

The light pole fell across the right two lanes of I-40 W and hit a Mercedes-Benz, damaging the car, according to the release.

Wright was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the release said. The drivers of the other vehicles involved were injured.

KPD's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Original Story (4/1/19): A serious crash that blocked lanes on I-40 west at the ramp to West Hills has been cleared.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday near exit 380 to US-11 and West Hills and had two right lanes of traffic shut down, according to KPD.

Tennessee Department of Transportation said a large light pole was also knocked down in the crash.