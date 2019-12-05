UPDATE:

On Facebook, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced they had found Rose Stowers Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Hawkins County crews are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said crews started looking for 20-year-old Rose Stowers Saturday night.

Stowers was last seen around her home on Shepherd's View Circle in the Bulls Gap community at 8 p.m., according to the rescue squad.

She was last seen wearing a blue Dollywood Wildwood Grove t-shirt and blue jeans. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

Crews said they were searching the area using a K9 team from Morristown, on foot and by vehicles. They had to stop working because of the weather.

Crews will continue to search Sunday morning. If you have any information about Stowers, authorities said to contact them at (423) 272-7121.

10News will continue to update this story as we get more information.