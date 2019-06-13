CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Evi, the bobcat that went missing from Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center has been found, according to NBC affiliate WRCB.

A post on the center's website proclaimed:

'Update: June 17, 2019 11:00AM Evi is home! She walked into her enclosure a few minutes before 11am this morning. THANK YOU to all who helped in this effort!'

The cat was spotted several times on trails on Lookout Mountain by game cameras, according to the center.

The center also said they received information for an individual that helped determine the identity of a suspect involved in the case.

UPDATE: Officials with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center say they believe a stolen bobcat, Evi, fought back against the person who tried to steal her.

They believe she's currently in a nearby forest.

Tish Gailmard with Reflection Riding is asking anyone who spots the cat to take a picture, if possible.

UPDATE: The reward for the recovery of Evi, the bobcat presumed stolen from Reflection Riding has been increased to over $1,500 Thursday.

The theft happened at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center sometime after the center closed on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the nature center says the areas where the bobcat and an injured bald eagle are kept showed signs of a break-in.

The eagle was still at the center but the bobcat was gone.

Chattanooga police confirm a report was filed on the theft of the animal and the vandalism at the center.

A CPD spokesperson says the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be leading the investigation.

The nature center is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the return of the bobcat.

If you know anything about this case, please call the bobcat’s caretaker, Taylor Berry, at 423-309-9969 or the TWRA regional office at 423-587-7037.