A little boy's scowl has officially gone viral.

But it appears that the photo was taken without permission. According to LaShunta Arnold, her son's photo is now being used to try and make money off of a viral post.

With over 16,000 comments and 75,000 shares on the viral post, it's safe to say the internet loves this grumpy kiddo. But unfortunately, his cute pout is being used as a ploy to try and make money, it seems. First Coast News learned of this after posting the original version of this story about the boy's viral photos.

According to a family member, the photos were originally posted by a cousin to Facebook.

The fake parent of the little boy, named Kari in Arnold's post, is attempting now to make money off of the post. He edited the original post to add information to have money sent to him.

Here is the alleged fraudulent post:

© 2018 WTLV