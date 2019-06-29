SMYRNA, Tenn. — TBI has identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Smyrna Friday night.

The suspect has been identified as 76-year-old William Lamb.

The incident happened on Chestnut Street in the 100 block around 8 p.m.

TBI says Lamb fired a weapon inside a home and another resident was barricaded in another room. Both were residents of the home.

When an officer entered the residence, Lamb fired at the officer and the officer then fired at Lamb, striking him.

Lamb was taken to a hospital where he died.