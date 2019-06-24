BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18 / WRIL) — Authorities in Bell County said a suspect was in custody early Monday after officers from multiple police agencies responded to an area near Cary where a man allegedly shot into one home, set fire to another and then shot at responding officers.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department officials tell LEX 18 that the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported.

The incident happened about 4 miles north of Pineville off Kentucky Highway 66, near Billy Goat Road.

The sheriff's office official said Kentucky State Police was leading the investigation and searching for the suspect. State police were expected to provide more information later Monday.

Meanwhile, WRIL reports that Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County (KY) Sheriff’s Department, Middlesboro Police, Pineville Police and Kentucky State Police were at the scene around 3:15 a.m.

According to the report, a man shot into one home, then set a home across the street on fire. WRIL said the man then “went into a wooded area and shot at responding officers.”