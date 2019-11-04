KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Update (4/12/19): Donnie Surber, 48, was killed in a crash on Chapman Highway at Tipton Station Road Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Surber was not wearing a seat belt, a crash report from THP said.

28-year-old Isaac Lynn was injured in the crash.

Lynn was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu north on Chapman Highway when he allegedly crossed the center divide into the southbound lanes, striking Surber's vehicle head-on, the report said.

Surber was driving a 2006 Toyota Sequoya at the time of the crash.

After hitting Surber's car, Lynn's car came to an uncontrolled rest facing west on both southbound lanes, according to the report. Surber's car came to an uncontrolled rest facing southwest partially in lane 2 on top of a guardrail.

Lynn was trapped in the driver's seat and had to be extricated from the car, the report said. He was then taken to UT Medical Center.

Surber was found dead on the scene, according to the report.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, two people have died in the 22-mile stretch of Chapman Highway from Knoxville to Sevierville from January 1, 2019, through February 1, 2019. This would be the third death on Chapman Highway in 2019.

Original Story (4/11/19): One person died in a crash on Chapman Highway at Tipton Station Road Thursday morning, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said the crash happened around 4 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Investigators said one driver was injured and the second driver was killed.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the next of kin had not been notified.

This story will be updated as the investigation continues and more information becomes available.