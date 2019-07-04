MARYVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 12:03 p.m.: The USGS has upgraded the earthquake felt early Sunday morning to a 2.0 magnitude with a depth of 1.1 kilometers.

Original Story: Early Sunday morning, a weak earthquake was recorded in Blount County.

According to the USGS, it occurred at 7:25 a.m. It was a 1.2 magnitude with a depth of 2.6 miles.

The exact coordinates are 35.768°N 84.006°W, which puts the epicenter near an apartment complex on Stone Tree Drive.

On Thursday, three small earthquakes struck in the same day in Blount County.

A viewer told 10News he felt his home in the Sandy Springs area shake.

