GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A semi-truck rolled of the I-81 southbound overpass right onto US 11E underneath in Greene County Thursday afternoon.

US 11E or SR 34 is closed in both directions at I-81 or exit 23. Tennessee Department of Transportation said I-81 southbound lanes are open at this time.

Traffic is backed up for miles.

The crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 4 p.m.

Both Directions of traffic are being diverted to alternate routes.

- Traffic updates: wbir.com/traffic

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to provide updates as they come in.