OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Governor Bill Lee will attend the Innovation XLab Advanced Manufacturing Summit in Oak Ridge this Tuesday, May 7.

According to the Department of Energy, Perry is expected to unveil "a major computing announcement." No word from the DOE on what that announcement is yet.

Perry and other DOE leaders will also tour the lab exhibits, facilities and technology. A news release from the Innovation XLab Advanced Manufacturing Summit states attendees “hope to explore new solutions to manufacturing challenges and opportunities.”

According to the agenda online, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is a keynote speaker during the summit. He is scheduled to deliver an address at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The title of his address is "Advanced Manufacturing for a New American Energy Era."

The Oak Ridge National Laboratory is a Department of Energy lab. It’s also home to an abundance of resources and technology, including the world’s fastest supercomputer named "Summit." According to the 'The top 500 List" this super-fast, supercomputer brings the title of 'world's fastest computer' back to the U.S. for the first time in six years.

Governor Bill Lee will also deliver a speech during the Technology Showcase Network Reception at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.





