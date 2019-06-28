Just as the USA Cycling races began in Knoxville, the group announced it was staying in the Scruffy City for another two years.

This year marked the third year the race was taking place in Knoxville.

The events began Thursday in Oak Ridge, where the professionals will participate in Individual Time Trial competition along a 6.9-mile course that winds along the banks of Melton Hill Lake.

