Two small earthquakes have been recorded close to Maryville on Thursday.

USGS recorded a magnitude 2.4 earthquake near Maryville at 1:09 p.m. That had a depth of 1.5 kilometers.

A second one was recorded at a 1.4 magnitude. That happened around 7:45 p.m. and had a depth of 5.0 kilometers.

The quakes come after 10News received multiple reports throughout the day of loud booms and sounds. According to USGS, any earthquake under a 2.5 magnitude is typically not felt by people.

