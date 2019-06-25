KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved the sale of the Eugenia Williams House last week.

The board still has to file court papers in the Knox County Chancery Court before it can sell the property.

"After 20 years of exploring options to use the home located in Knoxville, this spring Boyd made the decision to seek approval to sell the property and use the proceeds to establish the UT Promise Dr. David Hitt Williams Endowment, in honor of Eugenia Williams’ father," the university said in a release.

The home was donated to UT when owner Eugenia Williams died in 1998.

She stipulated the property be used for the benefit of the university. The money from selling the property would help fund scholarships for students with financial need.