DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Investigators found a body in a bag that washed up on the lake shore along Douglas Lake in Dandridge Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

At around 4:32 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to Lake Ridge Drive for a suspicious bag that washed up. According to the sheriff's office, a man was walking on his property when he noticed the bag near shore and called deputies.

Upon further investigation, deputies said they learned the bag contained human remains and launched a homicide investigation.

Investigators spent Tuesday on Douglas Lake searching for further evidence that may be related to the homicide. The Criminal Investigation Division, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Attorney General’s Office are investigating.

Dr. William Bass is a well known forensic anthropologist who is not connected to the case. He said he thinks there are more bodies in our lakes and rivers than people might think.

"Do I think there are more bodies in our river sand lakes than what you might think? I say yes to that with no hesitation," Dr. Bass said.

Dr. Bass said when the temperatures rise and water levels go up, if there's a body in a lake, it has a better chance of rising.

"That body usually will float to the surface," he said.

We talked to neighbors who were hearing the news for the first time today and wondered why the information was just being released. Others couldn't believe it altogether.

The body was transported to the Forensics Center in Knoxville for further examination, JCSO said.

This investigation is still in its preliminary stages and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will release further information as it becomes available.