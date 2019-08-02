KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flu season is in full swing and UT Medical Center is not taking any chances.

The hospital has placed restrictions on visitors to prevent the spread of illness. It won't allow children under the age of 12 or anyone with symptoms of being sick into the hospital as a visitor.

As of noon, a hospital spokesperson said there had already been six positive flu tests on Friday alone.

It comes as multiple school districts make the decision to close for widespread sickness.

For the 2018-19 flu season, which runs from June to May, there have been 98 cases of Flu A reported at UTMC and 10 of Flu B.

As of last week, 43 of the 95 Tennessee counties have had a resident with laboratory confirmation of influenza in recent weeks.

