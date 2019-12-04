KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Flu season is officially over. After reviewing flu data, Dr. Mark Rasnake, an infectious disease physician with UT Medical Center, confirmed on Friday the season has ended for the illness.

UTMC said there were four flu deaths this season - compared with 16 last season.

Data shows peaks in flu cases in late December and late February.

The good news -- total cases of both type A and type B were down.

Reported cases of type 'A' were down from 377 last season to 240 this season.

Reported cases of type 'B' were down from 64 last season to 12 this season