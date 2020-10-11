UT organization encourages young women to bridge gender gap in fields, specifically politics

"It is huge for young women who are gonna come after us. They're never going to have a doubt in their mind this is possible for them."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Projected Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is breaking barriers not only as the first woman to be elected as Vice President, but also one of color.

It's inspiring young women to know anything is possible and that roles once belonging to only men can also belong to women.

An organization at UT is aimed at uplifting young women. Leading Women of Tomorrow is in its second year on campus and currently has 96 members.

Not all are interested in pursuing politics, but all are looking to make monumental changes.

"Women in politics is not always something that goes together," said the group's vice president Ella Russell.

"Being a woman and wanting to pursue politics you don't see as many women in that field," said president Savannah Hall.

They said no matter their parties, Harris' accomplishment is encouraging.

"It is huge for young women who are gonna come after us. They're never going to have a doubt in their mind this is possible for them," said Russell.

The accomplishment is especially for women of color.

"Something that is very inspirational and being able to see as a black woman seeing a black woman just break that glass ceiling for the first time is amazing," said member Jordan Brown.

The group uplifts the women involved with resources, encouragement and a network of others just like them looking to be at the top of their field.

"Seeing it at every level is so encouraging because it's not something we as women have traditionally seen in whatever type of public service role," said Russell.

While this is just the beginning they said it brings hope for a future filled with equality.