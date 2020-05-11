UT Promise scholarship deadline extended to December

The last day to submit an application is December 15, 2020.

Students wanting to apply for the TN Promise scholarship now have until December 15 to do so.

The deadline extension comes after the Tennessee Higher Education Commission/Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation announced the TN Promise application deadline extension to December 1, 2020.

UT Promise is an undergraduate scholarship program guaranteeing free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee residents attending University of Tennessee’s campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis.