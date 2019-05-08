KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alcohol Thompson-Boling Arena were "successful" at the Alice Cooper concert this weekend, the university said Monday.

It was the first time alcohol was sold at the arena since passing the new ordinance which also allows alcohol to be sold at Neyland Stadium.

UT Knoxville said the show was a chance to test security and systems in place.

"The event and new services were successful with no significant issues," Tyra Haag with the university said.

A change in state law and SEC policy made alcohol sales possible on campus, and the Knoxville Beer Board approved the university vendor's permit earlier this month.

Beer will be sold at concession stands and kiosks by licensed and trained servers. Everyone most show a valid photo ID to purchase beer, and they will be limited to two alcoholic beverages at a time. They must also be able to produce a valid ID anywhere in the arena, because law enforcement or event staff may ask to see it.

The beer will be poured into clear cups, and sales will be stopped thirty minutes before the end of the show.

Anyone who passes alcohol to a minor, uses a fake ID, or appears intoxicated will be ejected and could be charged.

In addition to concerts and basketball games at TBA, alcohol can also be sold at UT football games in Neyland Stadium, but it's not clear yet when those sales will begin. UT was also approved to sell alcohol at Regal Soccer Stadium.