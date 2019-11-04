KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Earlier this week Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that would allow alcohol sales at campus venues for special events.

University of Tennessee spokesperson Tyra Haag said once the university has the appropriate protocols in place, the plan is to sell alcohol at non-athletic events such as concerts.

Right now, UT said it's still in the planning phase, and officials don't know exactly how long it will take to come up with a protocol.

The university said the plan is for its contracted vendor, Aramark, to handle the sale of beer and wine.

Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) introduced the bill as a way to help Knoxville attract big names and events that other cities could.

"Bottom line is that the people that would not even talk to us before...now at least we can come to the table and compete for those shows and those events," Massey said.

Massey said alcohol sales could help boost tourism and economic drive in the area.

Event groups that book concerts like AC Entertainment told 10News earlier this year they agree that alcohol could help raise Knoxville's profile.

Rep. Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville) told 10News he voted against the bill because he said as a legislator he's seen problems caused by alcohol.

UT said Aramark will collect and remit any taxes, and the University doesn't anticipate any infrastructure changes to Thompson-Boling or Neyland.

As for when we could officially see a concert with alcohol at Thompson-Boling, UT said it would be premature to speculate.

A City of Knoxville spokesperson told 10News the City will have a role to play in the licensing activities, which is the same as any individual applying for a license. The spokesperson said the city will receive taxes on the wholesale sales of beer to UT.

The SEC said its no-alcohol policy applies to home games at SEC stadiums.