KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Where is the line between free speech and hate speech? It's a question often asked and rarely answered.

A University of Tennessee Knoxville panel featuring four professors -- Rob Blitt (Law), Mike Martinez (Communications), Michelle Christian (Sociology) and Jioni Lewis (Psychology) -- and Frank Lancaster from the Office of General Counsel will tackle the difficult topic on Wednesday afternoon.

"In the aftermath of hateful messages and threats scrawled on the Rock by white supremacists in 2018, we need a forum to discuss and clarify the definitions of free and hate speech, the damaging effects of hate speech, and the ways in which our campus could respond," the event posting said. "We hope the perspectives provided by our panelists from their respective fields will begin this process."

RELATED: Hundreds sign open letter condemning hate speech on campus, call for stronger response

The event is scheduled for March 6, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Student Union, room 272. All students, faculty, staff, and community members are welcome to attend and participate.