KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee System has selected Donde Plowman as the ninth chancellor of the UT Knoxville. The UT Board of Trustees unanimously approved the decision on Friday, May 3 in a special meeting.

The board also approved her compensation package and tenure in a faculty appointment in the department of management, a news release from the UT System said.

She was introduced to the Volunteer Community on Monday, May 6.

The selection came after an extensive national search.

Plowman, currently executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will start her work at UT Knoxville on July 1, 2019.

“The most important responsibility I have as the UT System interim president is to hire an outstanding person to lead our flagship campus in Knoxville. Under Donde’s leadership, I am looking forward to an exciting, successful and transformational future,” UT Interim President Randy Boyd said. “Her student-first approach, her reputation as a dynamic leader and collaborator and her great love for the UT Knoxville will be great assets as we work together to advance the university and the state of Tennessee for many years to come.”



UT Board Chair John Compton said he was thankful for Boyd’s leadership and the search committee’s work.

Plowman served previously on the UT Knoxville faculty and led the management department in the Haslam College of Business.

“She brings a distinguished track record of professional success, has a contagious energy to challenge higher achievement and brings the servant leadership of the Volunteer spirit that we all desire," Compton said.

The chancellor reports to the president and is responsible for the administration and management of the campus and aggressively promotes continued development of its academic programs, research productivity and national reputation of excellence, built upon a commitment to access, diversity and student success.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to this great university, which is so important to the vitality of the state of Tennessee,” Plowman said. “To lead this campus, and help the students, faculty and staff realize their dreams for UT Knoxville, is the greatest honor of my life and I can’t wait to get started.”

Plowman received her undergraduate degree with a major in English from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She holds a master’s in higher education administration from the University of North Texas. She received her doctorate in strategic management from the University of Texas at Austin.

The search committee, chaired by Keith Carver, chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin, launched the chancellor search in January and was conducted by a committee of faculty, staff, students and alumni community members.

