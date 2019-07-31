KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department's assistant chief has been placed on paid administrative leave, Lola Alapo, a public information officer for UTPD, confirmed to 10News on Wednesday.

Keith Lambert was placed on leave on July 29 pending the outcome of internal and external investigations, she said.

"The internal investigation has been assigned to our internal affairs investigator who reports directly to UTPD Chief Troy Lane," Alapo wrote in an email.

That investigator has been in contact with the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Alapo also said.

Alapo did not elaborate on what the investigations were regarding.

Chief Lane is expected to release a statement shortly.

According to his bio on UTPD's website, Lambert started working at UTPD after serving in the U.S. Army as a Military Police officer, where he received an honorable discharge.

Lambert had previously worked on patrol for UTPD as a field training officer, as a special assignment to investigations and as part of the Crime Prevention Bureau, the bio continued.

"As Assistant Chief of Police, he is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the department with all divisions reporting to him," according to the bio.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.