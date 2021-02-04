x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

News

Vaccination exemption bill passes Tennessee Senate committee

Senate Bill 187 would prohibit anyone from requiring a person to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

TENNESSEE, USA — A bill that would prevent state or local authorities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations is moving forward after passing a state Senate committee on Wednesday. 

Senate Bill 187 would prohibit anyone from requiring a person to be vaccinated for COVID-19. 

A few dozen people arrived on the steps of the capitol Wednesday to show their support for the bill. They said they don't want to be required to put something like a vaccine into their bodies and want to maintain religious exemptions.

There are also similar efforts ongoing to make sure Tennessee children aren't required to receive the vaccine for school. 

Related Articles