Friday took a bad turn for one Houston truck driver.

A truck carrying a load of cars got stuck under an overpass at the North Freeway at Little York Road.

Photos shared to KHOU 11 by David Laveau shows the roof of a white Mercedes van crunched under the 14-foot, 9-inch overpass.

The U-turn lane under the overpass is temporary closed as crews work to clear the scene.

No one was injured.

David Laveau

