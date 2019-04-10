Friday took a bad turn for one Houston truck driver.
A truck carrying a load of cars got stuck under an overpass at the North Freeway at Little York Road.
Photos shared to KHOU 11 by David Laveau shows the roof of a white Mercedes van crunched under the 14-foot, 9-inch overpass.
The U-turn lane under the overpass is temporary closed as crews work to clear the scene.
No one was injured.
David Laveau
