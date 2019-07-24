NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 14-story Vanderbilt University residence hall is set to be imploded Saturday, July 27. The controlled implosion will last around seven minutes beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

You can find a live stream of the event here starting at 9:30 a.m.

The building, Carmichael Tower 3, will be demolished to make way for three new residential colleges on campus.

It is one of the university's tallest buildings and sits beside Carmichael Tower 4. Both housed 1,200 undergraduate students at their peak capacity.

Layton Construction, LLC and Controlled Demolition, INC., a national leader in large-structure controlled demolition, will oversee the project.

According to Vanderbilt officials, columns blasted during the implosion will be wrapped with multiple layers of heavy-duty, non-woven geotextile fabric and chain link fence to control debris.

The university announced the adjacent Carmichael Tower 4 will be taken down later this summer through mechanical demolition.