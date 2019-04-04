NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos has announced he will be stepping down from the role later this year.

Zeppos spent more than 10 years as the university’s eighth chancellor.

He plans on taking a yearlong sabbatical before returning as a law professor.

Zeppos released this statement about the decision:

I truly love Vanderbilt and serving you has been a privilege. Yet my health is presenting challenges that demand my focus, with the love and support of my family. Passing the torch of leadership of this great university from one chancellor to another is never easy but it is inevitable, and I do so with full confidence that the ninth chancellor will take full advantage of the strong foundation that has been built and chart a path to further greatness with you.

Staying true to our mission of teaching, discovery and service has guided my efforts, and with help from a world-class faculty, an extraordinary staff, the best alumni network anywhere, an incredible student body, and a wonderful Board of Trust, we’ve worked hard to make the past decade one of exceptional progress on many fronts.

Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Susan R. Wente will serve as as interim chancellor starting Aug. 15.

Lamar Alexander released a statement Tuesday night following Zeppos' announcement:

Nick Zeppos has been a champion for Vanderbilt and its students. He has contributed enthusiasm, strong leadership and a passion for excellence to the university community. In 2013, at my request, Chancellor Zeppos led a cross-section of college administrators to recommend to Congress specific steps to make more effective and simplify the thousands of pages of regulations that accompany the grants and loans that help students pay for college. Chancellor Zeppos, along with University of Maryland Chancellor Brit Kirwan, made 59 recommendations to eliminate ‘a jungle of red tape’ that wastes money on costly overhead that could instead be spent on students. Congress hopes to make many of those recommendations law when we reauthorize the Higher Education Act this year.

The search for Zeppos' successor will be led by Board of Trust Chairman Bruce R. Evans.