Vanderbilt vs Missouri football game scheduled for this week postponed until December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —
This week's University of Vanderbilt versus University of Missouri football game has been postponed until December.
SEC officials said the postponement for the October 17 game comes after "positive tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt Football program."
"The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements," SEC tweeted.
According to the SEC, Vanderbilt's Saturday game against the University of Missouri at Faurot Field has been tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12.
On Saturday, the Commodores had just 56 scholarship players available for the game against South Carolina. Vanderbilt Football Head Coach Derek Mason said he found out what his numbers would be the Thursday before the game.