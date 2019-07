Knoxville Fire Department is responding to reports of a vehicle that crashed into Cracker Barrel on Tuesday afternoon.

That happened near the store's location near Millertown Pike. No one was seriously hurt.

Right now officials have not commented on what caused the crash, but KFD did tweet photos of the damage.

This is a developing news story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.

