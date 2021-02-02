VERIFY: Yes, one parent can prevent their child from getting the vaccine if there’s split custody

We went to a family law attorney to get answers about custody, children, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 shots for kids are here, after the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children aged 5-11. As with many things surrounding COVID and vaccines, the news brings up questions and concerns for parents.

One area that may cause tension, is custody agreements and children. So, we’re verifying what parents can or cannot do when it comes to custody, foster care, and the vaccine.

SOURCE:

Natalie Teston, attorney with Coleman, Chambers & Rogers. She has 10 plus years of experience solely in family law

QUESTION:

Can one parent prevent their child from getting the vaccine if there’s a split custody agreement?

ANSWER:

Yes.

WHAT WE FOUND:

With divorced parents, there’s typically a custody order, and if parents were awarded joint or split custody, Teston recommends checking the order before making a final decision.

She explained, “If they’re awarded joint legal custody, they (both parents) have a seat at the table in the decision-making process. But most custody orders designate one parent as the decision maker in the event the parents reach an impasse. So, it’s going to be that decision maker that gets to make the final choice on things like whether or not to vaccinate your children.”

Basically, if Parent A is the decision maker and agrees to vaccinate their child, Parent B may not be able to prevent the child from getting the shot, and vice versa.

For sole custody, the parents with legal, not physical, custody gets to make the decision.

If parents are in the middle of a divorce and have a difference of opinion on the vaccine, Teston said proof is needed in court to make one parent a decision maker.

“You need to come to court with experts on your side and come with proof that you have been at medical appointments, that you speak with pediatricians, and that you’re fully knowledgeable about your children’s particular medical needs," she added. "If you have been involved throughout in that process, you have a good chance of getting awarded that final decision making.”

QUESTION:

Can parents object to the vaccine or approve the vaccine if another family member has legal guardianship?

ANSWER:

YES, but courts may have to get involved.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Teston said when parents turn over temporary guardianship to other people, it all depends on who has legal custody at the time of vaccine consideration. However, a parent could object and ask to dissolve the guardianship.

“They’d have to take some action in court, thought, to try to get those rights back, but a parent could object,” she added.

QUESTION:

Do parents get the final say if their children are in the foster care system?

ANSWER:

NO, but they may be consulted.

WHAT WE FOUND:

In a case where a child has been taken from their biological parents, by the Department of Family and Children's Services, the department actually has legal custody of the child.

“So, the department gets to make medical and educational decisions on behalf of that child,” said Teston.” The department will communicate with the child’s pediatricians and communicate with the child’s parents and foster parents, to make the best decisions on behalf of a child.”

QUESTION:

Do children get a say if they’re parents are in disagreement over the vaccine?

ANSWER:

NO, at least in Georgia.

WHAT WE FOUND:

In Georgia, children cannot self-consent to their own medical treatment until they are no longer a minor. The two exceptions are reproductive rights and seeking and obtaining substance abuse treatment.

“If it’s not within those two limited areas, children do not have a tie breaking vote,” Teston said.

QUESTION:

Can one parent sue another for giving or refusing a child the vaccine?

ANSWER:

YES.

WHAT WE FOUND:

If a custody order is in place, and Parent A is the decision maker but Parent B does the opposite, Parent A can seek legal retribution.

“That would be a violation of a court order. The parent whose decision was ignored could file a motion for contempt and seek an award of attorney fees and could even seek to have the other parent incarcerated,” Teston said.