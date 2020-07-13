VERIFY: False rumor spread on social media about sex-trafficking truck in the Old City

According to KPD, officers responded to the lot under the James White Parkway Bridge, around midnight Sunday and found a man dead inside a box truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Dept. said a social media video circulated over the weekend claiming to show an investigation into a sex trafficking truck in the Old City are false.

According to a KPD spokesperson, officers responded to the parking lot beneath the James White Parkway Bridge, located behind Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria in the Old City, around midnight Sunday and found a man dead inside a box truck.

KPD said the man was homeless and lived in the truck. Officers got into the locked truck through the rear, where the man had created his living quarters.

He had most likely been dead for a few days.