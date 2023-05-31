x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Settlements Verify

Yes, Zoom class action settlement payment emails are real

Emails about an upcoming settlement payment from the Zoom class action lawsuit are legitimate. We VERIFY how you can claim your money.
Credit: VERIFY

In 2021, popular video conferencing platform Zoom reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit over alleged privacy and security issues that occurred between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021. While the company denied any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $85 million to settle.

Multiple VERIFY viewers including Roger and Bryan reached out to our team asking if emails they received about an upcoming payment claiming to be from the Zoom class action settlement are real. Online searches show that other people are wondering the same thing.

THE QUESTION

Are Zoom class action settlement payment emails real?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This is true.

Yes, Zoom class action settlement payment emails are real.

Sign up for the VERIFY Fast Facts daily Newsletter!

WHAT WE FOUND

Zoom class action settlement payment emails sent from “EpiqPay” are legitimate, according to the Zoom class action settlement website. EpiqPay is a digital payment platform that sends class action settlement payments to claimants.

“If you received an email from noreply@epiqpay.com, it is because you were determined to be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement,” the Zoom class action settlement website says.

Eligible individuals had to submit a valid claim form on or before March 5, 2022, to receive an email. VERIFY obtained one of the EpiqPay emails received by a viewer.

Credit: VERIFY

The settlement website explains that people who are eligible to receive the $32 payment will get a notification email on May 31, 2023, that contains a link to claim their payment. EpiqPay also sent a prepayment notification email to eligible individuals. In addition to emails from EpiqPay, claimants will receive one or more follow-up emails from Tremendous, the settlement website’s payment partner, confirming where their payment is in the process.

In order to claim your settlement payment, you can click the “Claim Payment” link found in any payment or reminder emails you have received from EpiqPay prior to the payment expiry date of Sept. 28, 2023, the settlement website says. The link will take you to a payment dashboard where you can select your preferred method of payment.

It typically takes two to five business days for the payment to be delivered. If you choose to receive a check, it will take about four to six weeks for your payment to be mailed to you. For more information, visit the Zoom class action settlement website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Articles

The VERIFY team works to separate fact from fiction so that you can understand what is true and false. Please consider subscribing to our daily newsletter, text alerts and our YouTube channel. You can also follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Learn More »

Follow Us

Want something VERIFIED?

Text: 202-410-8808

 

More Videos

In Other News

KPD: Man dead after crash in downtown Knoxville on Henley Street, one taken to hospital with injuries

Before You Leave, Check This Out