No, fireworks don’t expire but they do lose their spark as they age

Experts say fireworks can last up to 20 years but could be dangerous if not stored properly.

On the Fourth of July, Americans often spend the day celebrating the country’s independence with food, friends, family and fireworks.

According to the National Retail Federation, 42% of Americans plan to watch fireworks or some kind of community celebration. While fireworks aren't legal to purchase in every state, in 2022 the American Pyrotechnics Association says consumers in the U.S. bought 436 million pounds of fireworks.

But what happens to fireworks you buy, but don’t use? Can you save them for next year? Or some other celebration? People online have been asking about fireworks and expiration dates for years.

THE QUESTION

Do fireworks expire?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, fireworks don’t expire. But, several online retailers say with age, the fireworks display might not be as bright or explosive.

WHAT WE FOUND

Aerial fireworks, like the ones used by pyrotechnicians for large displays, are made of numerous small pellets of black powder called stars, according to an article published in the Library of Congress. The main ingredient in fireworks is black powder, but different chemicals or metals lit and combined create the colors you see when the firework explodes.

Fireworks consumers can buy from smaller stands or large retail stores – in states where they are legal – are made the same way, but are typically smaller and weaker.

Julie L. Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, told VERIFY fireworks, including sparklers and novelty devices, will last for years, provided they are stored properly in a cool, dry place.

Retailers Uncle Sam’s Fireworks and Dynamite Fireworks agree. Dynamite Fireworks says the shelf life is typically eight to 20 years when kept in a cold, dry and safe storage container.

But some fireworks packaging does have a use-by date. The manufacturing date on a fireworks package helps tell people how old the fireworks are, Uncle Sam’s Fireworks website says. But, the older the firework, there is a possibility they won’t perform as well.

“Remember, the older your fireworks are, the more prone they are to not perform well,” Uncle Sam’s website says.

When looking at fireworks, inspecting the packaging is important if the fireworks are old. Heckman said if the packaging shows deterioration, punctures, exposed or signs of water damage, the fireworks are past their prime and could be dangerous.

Also, if the fuse on your fireworks is no longer connected, don’t use it. You can no longer guarantee it will be set off safely and it is unsafe to try to reattach the fuse, Dynamite Fireworks says.

Dynamic Fireworks offers these tips on how to preserve the quality and safety of unused fireworks:

Store fireworks in a plastic container or plastic garbage bag away from moisture. Store fireworks in a cool and dry area away from animals like cats, mice and rats. Do not store fireworks in your home as home insurance policies can deny any claims in the case of home damage, due to the explosive nature of fireworks. Secure your fireworks storage containers within locked areas or facilities to keep them away from children, or other unwitting persons.

If you are disposing of old fireworks, Black Cat fireworks says the safest choice is to let the fireworks sit in a bucket of water for a day. Once these fireworks are wet, you can dispose of them in a regular trash can. This will keep them from igniting later while in the trash.

Heckman said alternatively, fireworks can be taken to most local fire stations for proper disposal. Many fire stations will offer a fireworks “amnesty” time frame to get rid of unwanted fireworks, Heckman said. In some cities or states where fireworks are illegal, these amnesty days allow for residents to turn in illegal fireworks without getting cited.

So, we can VERIFY that fireworks don’t expire but they do lose their spark as they age.