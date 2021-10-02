VERIFY: Tennessee is not in top 10 for vaccine distribution as governor claimed

In his State of the State address Monday, Governor Bill Lee said is leading in vaccine distribution. Data from the CDC suggests otherwise.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection show that Tennessee is not in the top 10 for vaccine distribution, as Governor Bill Lee inaccurately claimed in a statewide address on Monday.

Tennessee ranked 17th nationally in doses delivered and 16th nationally in doses administered, according to the CDC Wednesday, a distinct difference from Lee's claim in Monday's State of the State address.

"Most importantly of all, two months after the commencement of vaccine distribution in America, Tennessee is leading again," Lee said, according to prepared remarks. "We have consistently been in the top 10 for vaccine distribution nationally and we expect that to continue in the weeks and months ahead."

When adjusted for population, Tennessee falls behind more than half of other states in vaccinations. The CDC reported the Volunteer State is 37th in doses delivered per 100,000 people and 33rd in doses administered per 100,000.

10News asked Lee's office for clarification on his remarks Wednesday but has not yet received a response.

In separate remarks to 10News on Tuesday, Statehouse Speaker Cameron Sexton said only 40 percent of Tennesseans are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 10News has asked for clarification on how the speaker obtained that statistic but has not received a reply from his representative.